Conduent Inc (CNDT) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Conduent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst F. Atkins now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Conduent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Conduent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

CNDT opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.88. Conduent has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Conduent by 170.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Conduent by 2,152.0% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 93,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 89,480 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Conduent by 673.6% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Conduent by 416.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

