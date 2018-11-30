ConnectJob (CJT) One Day Volume Hits $0.00

ConnectJob (CURRENCY:CJT) traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One ConnectJob token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and YoBit. ConnectJob has a market cap of $14,313.00 and $0.00 worth of ConnectJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ConnectJob has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00019068 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00037228 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009801 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00002379 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005996 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00002290 BTC.

CJT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2018. ConnectJob’s total supply is 166,298,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,839,768 tokens. The official website for ConnectJob is www.connectjob.io. The official message board for ConnectJob is medium.com/@connectjob_. ConnectJob’s official Twitter account is @connectjobfd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ConnectJob can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConnectJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConnectJob should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ConnectJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

