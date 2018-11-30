Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Ascena Retail Group Inc (ASNA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,705,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,721 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.37% of Ascena Retail Group worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,491,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,367,000 after buying an additional 78,396 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 170,587 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,996,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after buying an additional 969,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ascena Retail Group from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of Ascena Retail Group stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Ascena Retail Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $625.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascena Retail Group Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

