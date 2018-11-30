Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $13.79 Million Position in CNOOC Ltd (CEO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $13,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNOOC during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in CNOOC during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in CNOOC during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in CNOOC during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in CNOOC during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CEO. UBS Group upgraded CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Macquarie upgraded CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CNOOC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.82.

Shares of CNOOC stock opened at $165.27 on Friday. CNOOC Ltd has a 52 week low of $132.62 and a 52 week high of $202.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

