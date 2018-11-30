Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $19.92 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 334,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,175 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $19,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 119,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 82,062 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 226,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after buying an additional 87,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, September 17th. Mizuho set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

TSN stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

