Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of Consolidated Water worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $12.38 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $190.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

In related news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 17,011 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $241,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

