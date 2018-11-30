Continental Resources, Inc. Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share (CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.24. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2019 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.48.

NYSE:CLR opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 26.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 49.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,605 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 293,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

