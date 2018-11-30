Contrasting Corporate Resource Services (CRRSQ) & Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ) and Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Resource Services and Cross Country Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A Cross Country Healthcare 3.67% 4.43% 2.28%

Risk & Volatility

Corporate Resource Services has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cross Country Healthcare has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Corporate Resource Services and Cross Country Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Resource Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Cross Country Healthcare 0 6 3 0 2.33

Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus price target of $12.29, suggesting a potential upside of 37.42%. Given Cross Country Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cross Country Healthcare is more favorable than Corporate Resource Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.2% of Corporate Resource Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corporate Resource Services and Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cross Country Healthcare $865.05 million 0.37 $37.51 million $0.61 14.66

Cross Country Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Resource Services.

Summary

Cross Country Healthcare beats Corporate Resource Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporate Resource Services

Corporate Resource Services, Inc. provides diversified technology, staffing, recruiting, and consulting services in the United States. It offers trained employees in the areas of insurance, information technology, accounting, legal, engineering, science, healthcare, life sciences, creative services, hospitality, retail, general business, and light industrial work. The company's staffing solutions include customized employee pre-training and testing, on-site facilities management, vendor management, risk assessment and management, market analyses, and productivity/occupational engineering studies. It provides administrative and light industrial staffing solutions; permanent and temporary professional, administrative, and clerical solutions to financial services, entertainment, media, advertising, fashion, and other companies; software and related hosting and technology services; and professional insurance industry staffing solutions for personnel in claims processing, customer services, and related fields. The company operates 250 staffing and on-site facilities. Corporate Resource Services, Inc. offers its services to various clients ranging from sole proprietorships to Fortune 1000 companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. On July 23, 2015, Corporate Resource Services, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments. It serves public and private acute care hospitals, government-owned facilities, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, retailers, and other healthcare providers under the Cross Country Staffing, Mediscan, and DirectEd brands. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants under the Medical Doctor Associates brand as independent contractors on temporary assignments at various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The Other Human Capital Management Services segment offers retained and contingent search services for physicians, healthcare executives, nurses, advanced practice, and allied health professionals. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

