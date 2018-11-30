Contrasting Northsight Capital (NCAP) & Groupon (GRPN)

Northsight Capital (OTCMKTS:NCAP) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Groupon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northsight Capital and Groupon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northsight Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Groupon $2.84 billion 0.62 $14.04 million ($0.03) -103.67

Groupon has higher revenue and earnings than Northsight Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Northsight Capital and Groupon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northsight Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Groupon 1 5 3 0 2.22

Groupon has a consensus target price of $5.12, suggesting a potential upside of 64.55%. Given Groupon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Groupon is more favorable than Northsight Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Northsight Capital and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northsight Capital N/A N/A N/A Groupon -0.35% 11.15% 2.21%

Summary

Groupon beats Northsight Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northsight Capital Company Profile

Northsight Capital, Inc. provides various online directories for a range of businesses engaged in the sale and distribution of cannabis and hemp related products. The company's principal product categories include a monthly listing and a paid advertising in one or more of the company's online directories; and leasing to customers one or more Internet domain names for the customer's use, as well as subscription to membership in Crush Mobile's dating applications. It operates WeedDepot.com, a smart phone and Internet platform directory with geo-mapping for dispensaries, doctors and clinics, head shops, tattoo parlors, and vape lounges; RateMyStrain.com, a site on which individuals or dispensaries can rate or insert new strains commenting on their use and effect; 420Careers.com for individuals looking to hire or seeking a job in the cannabis space; and MJBizWire.com that distributes new events for companies in the cannabis space. The company also operates MarijuanaRecipes.com, a Website where subscribers can find hundreds of recipes and ingredients for creating snacks, meals, and deserts using infused cannabis; WikiWeed.com, an informational, user-driven wiki focused on recreational and medical marijuana topics and information that allows collaborative editing of its content and structure by users; MarijuanaMD.com, a directory of medical doctors who are willing to issue medical marijuana cards to patients; and TheMarijuanaCompanies.com, a directory of the company's Websites. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It offers its deal offerings to customers through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable consumers to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Groupon, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Point, LLC.

