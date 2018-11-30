Contrasting Royal Hawaiian Orchards (NNUTU) and Origin Agritech (SEED)

Royal Hawaiian Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) and Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Royal Hawaiian Orchards and Origin Agritech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Hawaiian Orchards 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Royal Hawaiian Orchards and Origin Agritech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Hawaiian Orchards 15.60% 3.73% 3.07% Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Origin Agritech shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Royal Hawaiian Orchards shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royal Hawaiian Orchards and Origin Agritech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Hawaiian Orchards $32.19 million 1.38 $1.18 million N/A N/A Origin Agritech $50.20 million 0.36 -$11.40 million N/A N/A

Royal Hawaiian Orchards has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Origin Agritech.

Volatility and Risk

Royal Hawaiian Orchards has a beta of -2636.33, indicating that its share price is 263,733% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Agritech has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royal Hawaiian Orchards beats Origin Agritech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Hawaiian Orchards

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. produces, markets, and distributes macadamia nut-based products in the United States. The company operates in two business segments, Orchards and Branded Products. The Orchards segment sells wet-in-shell and dry-in-shell macadamia nuts, and nut kernel. It also provides contract farming services and leases orchards. The Branded Products segment sells bulk kernel under the brand name of ROYAL HAWAIIAN ORCHARDS. The company owns or leases approximately 5,010 tree acres of macadamia orchards in two locations on the island of Hawaii, as well as 641 tree acres to another party. It also farms approximately 433 tree acres of macadamia orchards in Hawaii for other orchard owners. The company was formerly known as Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. and changed its name to Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. in September 2018. Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. was founded in 1986 and is based in Hilo, Hawaii.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services. It primarily offers crop seeds, including corn, rice, and canola seeds. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

