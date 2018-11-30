Copico (XCPO) Market Capitalization Tops $35,125.00

Copico (CURRENCY:XCPO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One Copico coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Copico has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Copico has a market cap of $35,125.00 and $0.00 worth of Copico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Copico

XCPO is a coin. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Copico’s total supply is 22,940,540 coins and its circulating supply is 15,746,668 coins. Copico’s official website is www.copico.io. Copico’s official Twitter account is @teamcopico. The Reddit community for Copico is /r/copico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Copico

