Coral Products PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.25 (CRU)

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CRU stock opened at GBX 11 ($0.14) on Friday. Coral Products has a 52-week low of GBX 8.05 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 17.80 ($0.23).

In other news, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,533.39). Also, insider Sharon Adele Gramauskas bought 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £1,025.64 ($1,340.18).

About Coral Products

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers video cassette cases, plastic housewares for supermarkets, DVD cases, recycling boxes, food waste caddies and associated accessories, lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

