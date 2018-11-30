Corecivic (CXW) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CoreCivic, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which provides correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. It designs, constructs, owns, manages and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic, Inc., formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corecivic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

NYSE CXW opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. Corecivic has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $462.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corecivic will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 35,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $909,593.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 27.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,789,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Corecivic during the third quarter valued at about $29,561,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 15.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,140,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,732,000 after purchasing an additional 950,910 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 57.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,952,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,641,000 after purchasing an additional 714,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corecivic by 73.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,182,000 after purchasing an additional 454,650 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corecivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

