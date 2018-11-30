Cornerstone Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $413,622,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 78.9% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,790,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,612 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12,404.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,416,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,477,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $143,820,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.13.

Chevron stock opened at $118.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $569,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $569,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

