CorVel Co. (CRVL) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of CorVel worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 87.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

CRVL opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.54. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $69.06.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $529,596.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,107,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,220,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,545 shares of company stock valued at $9,475,136 over the last 90 days. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

