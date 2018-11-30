Coty Inc (COTY) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 547.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,276 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 333.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Coty by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Coty by 3,890.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 28,128 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Coty Inc has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $21.68.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $373,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Laubies purchased 2,308,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,060,404.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,308,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,060,404.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,023,447 shares of company stock valued at $97,704,004. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coty from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $15.00 price target on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

