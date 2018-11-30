Cowen Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $97.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $111.00. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $60.64 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.20 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,936.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 27,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

