Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Holdings Trimmed by Axa

Axa decreased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 28.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 11,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $146.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.38.

In related news, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $874,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,895.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total transaction of $398,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $182.64 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.63 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The firm had revenue of $733.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 56.37%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

