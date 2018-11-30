Cranswick’s (CWK) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 3,450 ($45.08) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,625 ($47.37) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

Shares of LON:CWK opened at GBX 2,782 ($36.35) on Tuesday. Cranswick has a 52-week low of GBX 2,355 ($30.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,497.81 ($45.71).

Cranswick (LON:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 70 ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.55%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,235 ($42.27), for a total transaction of £588,770 ($769,332.29). Also, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,314 ($43.30), for a total transaction of £210,770.40 ($275,408.86).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

