Credit Suisse AG Has $29.84 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.52% of Leggett & Platt worth $29,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4,684.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $38.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.07 and a 1-year high of $49.88.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

