Credit Suisse AG Has $32.13 Million Stake in Hershey Co (HSY)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Hershey worth $32,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,306,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,135,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,591,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,362,000 after buying an additional 502,725 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 47,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $5,000,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 21,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $2,291,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,708 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,881 shares of company stock worth $9,579,554 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 102.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/credit-suisse-ag-has-32-13-million-stake-in-hershey-co-hsy.html.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.