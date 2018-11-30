Critical Analysis: Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA) versus XO Group (XOXO)

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of XO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of XO Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XO Group and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XO Group 8.17% 9.17% 7.84% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A -1.85% 12.74% 6.81%

Volatility and Risk

XO Group has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for XO Group and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XO Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A 0 0 1 0 3.00

XO Group presently has a consensus target price of $31.67, indicating a potential downside of 8.21%. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a consensus target price of $151.00, indicating a potential upside of 264.91%. Given Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A is more favorable than XO Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XO Group and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XO Group $160.56 million 5.57 $5.53 million $0.39 88.46 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A $10.29 billion 0.23 -$192.00 million N/A N/A

XO Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A.

Summary

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A beats XO Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XO Group

XO Group Inc. provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years. The company's network of Websites also comprise GigMasters, an event marketplace for finding and booking the entertainment and vendors for birthday parties, weddings, anniversaries, corporate events, and others. It also offers local online advertising programs, such as online listings, digital advertisements, and direct email marketing; and national online advertising programs consisting of display advertisements, custom and brand-integrated content, direct emails, and placement in its online search tools. In addition, the company provides transaction offerings that include a registry service, which enables users to create, manage, and share various retail store registries from a single source; and retailer and local vendor offerings, such as invitations, stationery, reception decor, and personalized gifts. Further, it publishes The Knot national and regional magazines. The company was formerly known as The Knot, Inc. and changed its name to XO Group Inc. in June 2011. XO Group Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company, through its technology with the tools and information, enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides media and advertising services to travel and non-travel advertisers. In addition, the company operates as an Internet retailer of dietary supplements, sports nutrition products, and other health and wellness products, as well as publishes online health and fitness content, which offers fitness content, workout programs, video database, articles, recipes, health advice, and motivational stories. Further, it offers paid subscription model for structured online fitness trainers and nutrition education. The company operates under the Brand Expedia, Hotels.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, trivago, HomeAway, Egencia, Orbitz, CheapTickets, ebookers, Travelocity, Hotwire, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com, Classic Vacations, Expedia Local Expert, Expedia CruiseShipCenters, and SilverRail Technologies, Inc. brands. Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

