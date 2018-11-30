Critical Contrast: Marchex (MCHX) versus Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Marchex and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 5 1 0 2.17

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus price target of $118.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.95%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than Marchex.

Volatility & Risk

Marchex has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Marchex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Broadridge Financial Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Marchex does not pay a dividend. Broadridge Financial Solutions pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadridge Financial Solutions has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Marchex and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -3.01% -3.65% -3.01% Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.39% 46.83% 15.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marchex and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $90.29 million 1.43 -$6.08 million ($0.14) -22.00 Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.33 billion 2.74 $427.90 million $4.19 24.29

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Marchex. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadridge Financial Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Marchex on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as a call analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Speech Analytics delivers actionable operational and advertising insights of inbound calls from consumer's interactions. The company also provides Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns; Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics; and Marchex Social Analytics. It offers Marchex Audience Targeting leverages call data and can automatically build audience segments for display and social media platforms; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as offer advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. The company also provides Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. In addition, it offers lead services, including pay-for-call, search marketing, and ad creation, as well as include features, such as call tracking, geo-targeting, campaign management, reporting, and analytics. The company offers its services through direct sales, reseller partnerships, and referral agreements and technology integration partners worldwide. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also provides registered proxy, registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services to corporations; and distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, and tax reporting solutions. In addition, this segment offers customer communication solutions, including processing and distributing its clients' transactional, regulatory, and marketing communications through print and digital channels. Further, it provides cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools, as well as customer and account data aggregation and reporting services; and creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics, as well as customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. Additionally, this segment offers mutual fund and retirement, and mutual fund trade processing services. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment offers middle- and back-office securities processing solutions that include desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, asset servicing, reference data management, reconciliation, securities financing and collateral optimization, compliance and regulatory reporting, and accounting. It also provides international securities processing and managed services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

