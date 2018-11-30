Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 35.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Redwood Trust by 29.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 101,197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $12,519,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Compass Point set a $18.00 price target on Redwood Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

In related news, Director Horvath D. Debora acquired 6,035 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

RWT stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.57 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.33%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests in residential loans held for investment and mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans.

