Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 630 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 73.4% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 16,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 74.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 71,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1,582.6% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter worth approximately $4,440,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 32.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 589,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,451,000 after buying an additional 142,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNB opened at $143.44 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a twelve month low of $105.42 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.13). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.40.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

