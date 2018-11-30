CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Holdings Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 476.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,066 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $14,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 1,321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,760,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,570 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 372.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,399,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,167,000 after purchasing an additional 844,554 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 13,985.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 588,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,512,000 after purchasing an additional 584,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 783,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,208,000 after purchasing an additional 464,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH alerts:

In other news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.19 per share, with a total value of $95,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,774.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCI shares. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.81.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $1.125 dividend. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.60%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Holdings Increased by Blair William & Co. IL” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/crown-castle-in-sh-sh-cci-holdings-increased-by-blair-william-co-il.html.

About CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.