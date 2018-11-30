Cryptaur (CPT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $35,411.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $10.08 million and $35,411.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.02343878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00126887 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00192441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.88 or 0.08953027 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,340,211,595 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

