CSX Co. (CSX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,138,627 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 16,115,722 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,035,904 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in CSX by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. CSX has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $76.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. CSX had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 21.38%. CSX’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

