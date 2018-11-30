Culp, Inc. (CULP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

CULP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.49. 51,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,461. The company has a market capitalization of $275.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.33. Culp has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $34.05.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. Culp had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.34%. Analysts forecast that Culp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Culp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/culp-inc-culp-plans-dividend-increase-0-10-per-share.html.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.