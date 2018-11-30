Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. TheStreet upgraded Cyberark Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $71.90 on Friday. Cyberark Software has a 12-month low of $40.63 and a 12-month high of $84.21. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.08.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the second quarter valued at $350,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 144.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the second quarter valued at $8,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

