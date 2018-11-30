Cyder Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (CYDER)

Cyder (CURRENCY:CYDER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Cyder coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyder has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Cyder has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $269.00 worth of Cyder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00038707 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005843 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000432 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Cyder Profile

Cyder (CRYPTO:CYDER) is a coin. Cyder’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins. Cyder’s official website is cydercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Cyder

Cyder can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

