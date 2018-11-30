CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Coverage Initiated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $611.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.46. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.03% and a negative net margin of 68.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 13,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $285,316.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,213.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $67,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,928 shares in the company, valued at $199,897.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,578 shares of company stock worth $550,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

