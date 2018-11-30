D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,344 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $588,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 87.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF opened at $88.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $84.94 and a 1-year high of $106.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,344 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/d-a-davidson-co-acquires-1344-shares-of-capital-one-financial-corp-cof.html.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.