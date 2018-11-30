D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.17 Million Position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NAC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,880 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 75,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 10.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 11.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 11.6% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NAC opened at $12.56 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

