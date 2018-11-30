D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.55 Million Position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 443.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the third quarter worth $160,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the second quarter worth $201,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the third quarter worth $212,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $113.00 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

In related news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,571.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

About CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

