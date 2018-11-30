D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,381 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.20% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 137.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 78.6% in the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $52.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.0499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

