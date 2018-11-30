DA Davidson Raises Columbia Banking System (COLB) Price Target to $45.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,125. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $143.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $117,826.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,126.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,136,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,593,000 after buying an additional 661,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,522,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,650,000 after buying an additional 148,645 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,685,000 after buying an additional 133,704 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 144,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 116,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,137,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,655,000 after buying an additional 78,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

