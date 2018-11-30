Daejan (DJAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Daejan (LON:DJAN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 299 ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Daejan stock remained flat at $GBX 5,860 ($76.57) on Friday. 2,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660. Daejan has a 12-month low of GBX 5,500 ($71.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,005 ($91.53).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th.

Daejan Company Profile

Daejan Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment activities in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its property portfolio includes commercial, industrial, and residential properties. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

