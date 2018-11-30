DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (DKILY) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) has been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of 2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

DKILY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

OTCMKTS DKILY opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $13.98.

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR Company Profile

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

