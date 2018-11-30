DAO.Casino (BET) Price Reaches $0.0142 on Exchanges

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $27.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAO.Casino has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One DAO.Casino token can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016240 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 185.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00049989 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

