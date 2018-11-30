Dare Bioscience (DARE) Given a $3.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dare Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Dare Bioscience stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.37. Dare Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dare Bioscience will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dare Bioscience stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 205.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,470 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.93% of Dare Bioscience worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

