Daseke Inc (DSKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) to post $401.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.80 million to $414.30 million. Daseke posted sales of $257.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Daseke had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $461.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Daseke’s revenue was up 99.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSKE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the second quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 18.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 36,028 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 23.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 625,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 118,974 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the second quarter valued at $2,067,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the second quarter valued at $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Daseke has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $14.52.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.