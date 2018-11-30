Dassault Systemes (DASTY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dassault Systemes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $122.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Dassault Systemes has a 52-week low of $104.16 and a 52-week high of $163.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $961.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dassault Systemes will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systemes in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systemes in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systemes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software applications and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS 3D design software for 3D and electrical design, simulation, product data management, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides a scientific collaborative environment for biological formulated products and advanced materials.

