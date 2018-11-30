DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $26.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 36.7% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 136,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 17.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,707,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,942,000 after acquiring an additional 247,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,022,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,312,000 after acquiring an additional 169,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VHCP Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter worth $12,029,000. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

