DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 8,581 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 51,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 104,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.75 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $371,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $106,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,858 shares of company stock valued at $675,179.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

