DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 68,864 Shares of Jabil Inc (JBL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,864 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.13% of Jabil worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,790,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 45,361.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,045,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,320 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,811,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4,690.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 606,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 593,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 22.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,087,000 after purchasing an additional 422,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Jabil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $37.00 target price on Jabil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jabil to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 20,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,811 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $410,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 511,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,080,847.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,070. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBL opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.54. Jabil Inc has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $31.77.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 0.39%. Jabil’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

