Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO) Position Lifted by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TACO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 329.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 861,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 660,997 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 262.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 854,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 618,666 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $6,847,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 74.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 388,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 16.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,138,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 303,417 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TACO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co set a $17.00 price target on Del Taco Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ:TACO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. 2,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,745. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $409.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $117.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 2, 2018, it operated 312 company-operated and 252 franchise-operated Del Taco restaurants located in 14 states, including 1 franchise-operated unit in Guam.

