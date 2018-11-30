Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) CEO Purchases $104,160.00 in Stock

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.76 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DKL stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $752.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.20. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $164.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 83.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Delek Logistics Partners currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $34.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter worth $973,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter worth $217,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter worth $9,591,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,193,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter worth $6,008,000. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

