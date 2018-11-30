Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) Given a €25.62 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €25.62 ($29.79) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.81 ($28.85).

ETR:LHA traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €21.59 ($25.10). The stock had a trading volume of 2,536,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €14.23 ($16.55) and a 52 week high of €31.26 ($36.35).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

