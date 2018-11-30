DHT (DHT) Downgraded to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHT. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of DHT from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DHT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.20 million, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.25. DHT has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.07 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DHT will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 666.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 315,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 274,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,598,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 565,749 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DHT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,808,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,623,000 after purchasing an additional 76,005 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth $1,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

